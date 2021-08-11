The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has the online application process for 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is September 9.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 35 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation application to candidates from SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD category. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university. S/he should have at least 2 years of experience Practicing Advocate.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ ST or Odisha and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on “New User” against Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Register and proceed with application Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by viva-voce test.

The written exam will consist objective type questions carrying 130 mark. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be 20 marks for viva voce test.