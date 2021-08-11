Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified various vacancies for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on RSMSSB’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from August 18.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 16. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Fire Officer: The candidates should hold a bachelor degree from a recognised university along with sub-officer education or equivalent.

Fireman: The applicants should have completed secondary or equivalent education with 6 month basic elementary fireman training.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/ BC (creamy layer) / OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas BC (non-creamy layer) / OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category will have to pay Rs 350.

Candidates from SC/ ST category will have to pay Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.