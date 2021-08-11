Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the written examination dates for the posts of Warder and Matron. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As per the released notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held from August 27 to 29 in multiple shifts. The exam will held for a duration of 100 minute (1 hour 40 minutes). The paper will consist a total of 120 marks.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

As per the syllabus release by the Commission, 15 marks is allotted to the topic Quantitative Ability, 25 marks to Information Technology and Computers, 15 marks to Reasoning Ability, 30 marks to Languages (English/ Punjabi), 20 marks to GK/ Awareness (India/Punjab) and 15 marks to Basic Law and Constitution.

Here’s the direct link to syllabus.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.