Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has invited online applications from recruitment to various posts of Warder and Matron. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till May 31 by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10+2 or it is equivalent from a recognized educational institution. Candidates must have passed Matriculation with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Warder/ Matron vacancies:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section and select the Warder and Matron post Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download application form and take printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for Warder and Matron vacancies.

Application Fee:

The candidates from General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The candidates from SC/BS/EWS category, and ex-servicemen and dependent will have to pay the fee of Rs 250 and Rs 200, respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.