The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG 2021) application correction window is set to activate today, August 11. Registered candidates can make changes to their submitted applications by logging in to the portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

The application correction link is yet to be activated. The correction window will remain open till August 14 (2.00 PM).

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the application deadline for NEET UG 2021 to August 10 which earlier was August 6.

The NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM across the country following coronavirus protocols. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 1.

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

