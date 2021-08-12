Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector Mains admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from BPSSC’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The SI Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 29.

A total of 4,599 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Mains examination, out of which 2,975 are male and 1,624 are female candidates.

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 2020 with 1,35,464 candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Mains admit card.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

