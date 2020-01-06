Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission had released recruitment notification for Enforcement Sub-Inspector on December 2nd, 2019 and today is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive. The notification can be accessed and application can be processed from today at the official BPSSC website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has changed the eligibility cut-off date for the recruitment and candidates who have gained the eligibility because of the change can apply from January 7th to January 11th, 2020. The details of the change in the cut-off can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement SI. The candidates should be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 42 to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates will first appear for an MCQ preliminary exam for 200 marks for 2 hours. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Main exam. Successful candidates can appear for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The detailed criteria for PST/PMT are available in the notification. After this round, an interview round will be conducted before the final selection.

How to apply for Bihar BPSSC ESI recruitment:

Visit the BPSSC official website. Click on the application link against the relevant advertisement.

Candidates must go through the registration and application process before submission of application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification in the official website or in this direct link to get more information on vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, selection process. PET/PST standard, among others.