Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the e-hall ticket today for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021), earlier known as EAMCET. Registered candidates for the Engineering exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2021 will be conducted through a computer-based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAPCET (Engineering) will be held from August 19 to 25 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The hall tickets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be live to download from August 25. These exams will be held on September 3, 6 and 7 in the same two sessions.

Steps to download AP EAPCET hall ticket: