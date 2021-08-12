The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result of the written exams for the post of Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant and T.B. Health Visitor of Health Department, Haryana against Advt. No.15/2019. The HSSC exam for the said posts was held on July 16 in an OMR-based format. Candidates who took the exam can check the merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the HSSC merit list, 153 candidates have cleared the exam for 23 posts of Dental Hygienist, 56 candidates for 8 posts of T.B. Health Visitor and 176 candidates for 66 posts of Ophthalmic Assistant. Qualified candidates whose roll numbers figure in the merit list have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligibility.

The DV round will be held on August 23 for the post of Ophthalmic Assistant and on August 24 for the posts of Dental Hygienist and T.B. Health Visitor. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Commission’s Office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2 Panchkula along with all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form.

Here’s HSSC Advt 15/2019 exam result.