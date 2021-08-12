The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the dates for the WB Civil Services Main exam 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Main 2020 is scheduled to be held at Kolkata on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website from August 16.

The WB Civil Service Preliminary exam was held on February 9, 2020, and the result was declared on September 16, 2020. Those 4690 qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will appear for the final interview/personality test round.

Here’s WBCS Main 2020 exam notice.