The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the e-admit card for the upcoming Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. As per the schedule released earlier, the KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

Candidates can also verify the exam place and fee details on the official website.

Steps to download KCET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET- 2021 Download link– Admission Ticket for Common Entrance Test’ Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The KCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download Karnataka CET 2021 admit card.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination will be held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 exams or waiting for their results are eligible to appear for KCET 2021.