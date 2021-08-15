The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the timetable for the CS Executive and Professional exam for the December 2021 session. Students can check the CS exam schedule at the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

ICSI has earlier said that students of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) for the ongoing July 2021 session will be allowed a second attempt in December.

Exam dates

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam December 2021 timetable.

CS exams in August

Meanwhile, the CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams for June 2021 session is currently underway. The exams will end on August 20.