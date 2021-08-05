The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit card for the CS Foundation exams for June 2021 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Foundation exams are scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14 in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM. The Foundation exam will be held in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM.

In a notice posted on its official website icsi.edu, the Institute said the CS Foundation exam will be conducted in both remote proctored mode and computer-based exam (CBE) from exam centres. Students who do not have a laptop or desktop facility or having software/network related issues, may write the Foundation Examinations from exam centres in 61 cities across India.

Steps to download ICSI CS Foundation exam admit card:

Visit official website icsi.edu Click on the link: ‘Download E-Admit Card For CS Foundation Programme Examination June, 2021’ scrolling on the homepage

Enter 17-digit Registration Number and unique test and click on submit The ICSI CS Foundation exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI CS exam admit card.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam revised schedule.

ICSI has already released the e-admit card for the CS Foundation and Executive exams. These exams will be held between August 10 and 20.