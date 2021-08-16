The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the preliminary answer key today for the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams. The link for viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Answer Keys will be available on the regional portals from 8.00 PM.

The RRB NTPC exams were held from December 28 to July 31 in 7 phases in a computer-based test mode. “In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-1 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 16.08.2021 @ 20:00 Hrs to 23.08.2021 @ 23:59 Hrs,” RRB said in a notice.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key between August 18 (8.00 PM) and August 23 (11.59 PM). The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

Here’s RRB NTPC answer key notice.

Fee

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.