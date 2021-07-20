The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card/call letter for the NTPC 2019 phase 7 exams. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Earlier this month, the Board had released the NTPC 2019 phase 7 examination schedule. RRB is set to conduct the last phase of the NTPC exam of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on July 23, 24, 26 and 31 for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates.

The RRB NTPC exams were put on hold in April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link ‘CEN-01/2019(NTPC) - Link for downloading of e.call letters for 7th phase CBT’

Enter Registration Number and date of birth to login The call letter/admit card appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC phase 7 exam admit card.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

Here’s RRB NTPC phase 7 exam notice.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams from February 15 till March 3, phase 5 exam from March 4 to 27 and phase 6 from April 1 to 8.