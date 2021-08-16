The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021 was held on July 17 and 18. A total of 165 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 42 are for the service of Jr Hydrologist, 18 for Geophysicist, and 105 for Chemist/ Chemical. These candidates will now appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

The qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in and submit the same online along with the scanned copies of certificates. The DAF will be available during the period from August 24 to September 7 till 6.00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the form to the Commission will also be available on the website.

Here’s UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2021 result.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).