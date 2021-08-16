Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the released the annual calendar for the examinations schedule in the year 2022. The schedule is available to check and download on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

As per the release calendar, Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on February 27, 2022 and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022.

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2022 exam will take place on March 13, Civil Services (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) will be held on June 5, 2022.

The NDA and NA Examination (I), 2022 are scheduled to be held on April 10 along with CDS Exams (I), 2022. The ISS and IES exam will be held on June 24 while the Central Armed Police Force will be on August 7.

SO/ Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE examination will take place on December 10 while (reserved) UPSC RT/ Examination will he held on December 18. Candidates may check more information in the notification below.

Here’s the direct link to the released calendar.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam admit card. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The candidates are required to appear one hour before the scheduled time.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO. Candidates who qualify the test will appear for the personality test/interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.