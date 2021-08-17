The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result for Radiographer/ Ultrasound Technician 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The written examination (OMR based) was conducted on July 17, 2021. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Scrutiny of Documents.

The recruitment aims to fill up 274 vacancies, of which 197 vacancies are for the post of Radiographer/ Ultrasound Technician and 77 for Welfare Organiser posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the posts of Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician (Cat. No. 6) and Welfare Organiser (Cat. No.16)” under Results tab The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The Scrutiny of Documents is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2021, for the post of Welfare Organiser, and on September 14 and 15 for the post of Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician.

“The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Commission’s Office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form,” reads the official notification.

In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.