Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the final merit list of Provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE-2018. Candidates who have applied for the post can check and download the final merit list from SSB’s official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

A total of 59 vacancies have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Sub-Inspector.

The online applications were invited till April 1st, 2019 from serving members of SSB that is Male & Female Constable (GD), Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) and Constable (tradesman).

Steps to download final merit list

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in Click on “Final Merit List of Candidates(Selected/Not-Selected) for the post of Sub-Inspector(GD) LDCE-2018 *** LINK” under Latest Updates Now click on “Final Merit list of Provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE-2018” The list will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

