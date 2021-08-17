SSB SI (GD) LDCE 2018 final merit list released; here’s direct link
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the final merit list of Provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE-2018. Candidates who have applied for the post can check and download the final merit list from SSB’s official website ssbrectt.gov.in.
A total of 59 vacancies have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Sub-Inspector.
The online applications were invited till April 1st, 2019 from serving members of SSB that is Male & Female Constable (GD), Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) and Constable (tradesman).
Steps to download final merit list
- Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in
- Click on “Final Merit List of Candidates(Selected/Not-Selected) for the post of Sub-Inspector(GD) LDCE-2018 *** LINK” under Latest Updates
- Now click on “Final Merit list of Provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE-2018”
- The list will appear on screen
- Download and take a print for future reference
Here’s the direct link to the final merit list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.