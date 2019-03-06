Recruitment notification for SSB SI (General Duty) posts has been released by the Sashastra Seema Bal. Applicants who are serving members of SSB that is Male & Female Constable (GD), Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) and Constable (tradesman) are eligible for the examination. Interested candidates will have to submit a physical application along with relevant documents to their respective unit before/on April 1st, 2019.

Candidate must note that this is a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) and individuals qualifying the prescribed criteria are eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates must have completed four years of service including training as on 1st January, 2018. Other eligibility conditions are mentioned in official notification which has been linked here.

The examination will consist of written examination and physical test as per the standard laid down by Staff Selection Commission. The examination would consist of one objective type question paper of 200 marks which will have four parts. Candidates have to secure at least 45 percent marks in each part and 50 percent in aggregate in order to qualify/selection.

The application form proforma has been included in the recruitment notification and candidates will have to download the same. The notification states that the test will be held tentatively in the month of June 2019. All the applications submitted by the units will be scrutinized by ARC Frontier HQ SSB Lucknow and will be sent Recruitment branch, FHQ for allotment of roll numbers by May 15th, 2019.