WBJEE ANM and GNM 2021 admit card released; check download link
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card for the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2021 exam.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card for the WBJEE ANM and GNM-2021 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2021 exam will be held on August 22 (Sunday) in two shifts: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admission into ANM(R) and GNM courses for the academic session 2021-22 in various institutes in West Bengal.
Steps to download WBJEE ANM and GNM admit card:
- Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in
- Go to ‘ANM & GNM’ tab and click on the download admit card link
- Enter application number and password/date of birth to login
- The WBJEE admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download WBJEE admit card.
Earlier this month, the result of the WBJEE 2021 was announced in which 99.5% candidates who took the test were declared qualified for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.