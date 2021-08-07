The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the WBJEE 2021 result. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 (Saturday) in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal. The Board had released the final answer key yesterday.

A total of 65,170 students had appeared for the exam, of which 64,850 (99.5%) students have passed the examination, reports NDTV.

WBJEE 2021 merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ scores in the entrance exam. Individual rank cards contain the score and rank of the candidate.

Steps to check WBJEE 2021 result:

Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the WBJEE 2021 rank list link Key in required details and submit The result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check rank card.

WBJEE counselling

The WBJEE counselling will begin from August 13 to September 11. The counselling process will involve online registration, college choice filling and uploading of requisite documents followed by seat allotment. The counselling schedule along with the Information Bulletin will be uploaded on the official website.

There will be 2 separate unconnected phases of counselling: