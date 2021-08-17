The LBS Centre for Science & Technology, Kerala has released the preliminary answer key for Kerala State Eligibility Test or KSET 2021 July session. Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The KSET July 2021 was conducted on August 14. It is a mandatory examination for the selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

Here’s direct link to check KSET 2021 answer key.

Raise objection instructions

“Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys, with valid proof, may be sent to the Deputy Director (EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, in the prescribed format so that it may reach his office within five calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys,” read a notice on the website.

The complaint should be accompanied with a demand draft (DD) for Rs 300 for each question challenged by the candidate. The DD should be drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank in favour of the Director, LBS Centre payable at Thiruvananthapuram. More details are on the website.

Here’s KSET format for Challenging Answer Keys.