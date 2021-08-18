The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the Haryana Police Sub-Inspector (Male) and SI (Female) exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police SI exam 2021 against Advt No 03/2021 was scheduled to be held on August 29 (Sunday) in an offline mode. However, since the date clashes with that of the Indian Air Force AFCAT 2021 exam, HSSC had to postpone the SI exam.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that due to INDIAN AIR FORCE (AFCAT – 2/2021) Exam on this date the aforesaid examinations scheduled on 29.08.2021 (Morning and Evening Session) are hereby postponed. Fresh Schedule will be issued shortly,” HSSC said in its notice.

The HSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of the Haryana Police department.

