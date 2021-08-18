The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question till August 18, 2021 (upto 5:00 PM).

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The GAT-B/BET 2021 examination was conducted by NTA in 59 Cities across the country on 14 August 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download GAT-B/BET-2021 answer key

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in Click on GAT - B & BET - 2021 ANSWER KEY CHALLENGE Login using your application number, date of birth, security pin and submit Check and download the answer key To raise objections, click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

Here’s the direct link to the answer key.

NTA commenced the online application process on July 7 and the last date to register for the entrance exams was July 31 (upto 5.00 PM).

About GAT-B/BET

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.