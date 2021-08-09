The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 admit card. Applicants can download their admit card from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in using their application form number and date of birth.

The GAT-B/BET 2021 examination will be held on August 14 in online mode (CBT).

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude TestBiotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) -2021 on 14.08.2021 (Saturday) in CBT Mode,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET - 2021 Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2021 will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

NTA commenced the online application process on July 7 and the last date to register for the entrance exams is July 31 (upto 5.00 PM).

About GAT-B/BET

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).