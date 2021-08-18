Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today, August 18, release the first merit list for admissions to Inter or Class 11th on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal. Students will be able to check their admission status by logging in to the portal. However, the official website ofssbihar.in is not working. Once available, students will be able to check their status.

As per a report by NDTV, the admissions based on the first merit list will be done between August 18 and 24. Institutions will have to update the list of admitted students on the OFSS portal.

Through the OFSS merit list, students will be able to get admissions in Intermediate Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture courses in Bihar’s schools and colleges.

In case of any difficulty, students may contact the board’s helpline number at 0612-2230009.

Steps to download OFSS First Merit List 2021