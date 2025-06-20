The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 provisional answer key today, June 20, 2025, at 11 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted from May 13 to June 4, 2025, and wish to challenge any answer must submit their objections before the deadline through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in .

The NTA had released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses on June 18, 2025.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Answer Key’ link available on the homepage Login using your details to view the answer key Raise objections, pay the fee, and submit

To raise objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.