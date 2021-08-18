Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male engineering graduates for 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) on its official website. Interested and eligible can apply for the same on its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till September 15 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies of TGC commencing in January 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Here’s Indian Army TGC 134 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-27 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. More details are in the notification.

Steps to apply for TGC-134 recruitment 2021:

Visit Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply’ Register using personal and contact details Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for TGC-133 recruitment 2021.