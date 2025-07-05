UKPSC Upper PCS answer key 2025 released; objections invited by July 11
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at psc.uk.gov.in by July 11, 2025.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 11, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per objection applies. The examination was conducted on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 123 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Upper PCS answer key 2025
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
Under Announcements, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Upper PCS answer key 2025 (General Studies).
Direct link to Upper PCS answer key 2025 (General Aptitude Test).
Direct link to Upper PCS objection window 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.