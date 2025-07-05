The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 11, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per objection applies. The examination was conducted on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 123 vacancies.

Steps to download Upper PCS answer key 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Under Announcements, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Upper PCS answer key 2025 (General Studies).

Direct link to Upper PCS answer key 2025 (General Aptitude Test).

Direct link to Upper PCS objection window 2025.