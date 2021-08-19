Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2021.

Registered candidates can check the date, time, and venue details on Commission’s official website apsc.nic.in.

The screening test (OMR based) will be conducted for a total of 6220 candidates for the duration of 4 hours, of which 2 hours duration is for General Studies (10.00 AM to 12 noon) and 2 hours for Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their intimation letter from August 22 onwards.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Notification regarding Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam...” under Latest Updates tab The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the screening test schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical.

The application process commenced in August 2020.

In case of any query regarding the screening test, candidates may connect with helpdesk on 0361-2365426 during office hours w.e.f August 23 to 25, 2021.