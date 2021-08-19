The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date for the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 will be held on October 27 and 28. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam will be held for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by Personality and viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

The online application process for RPSC RAS 2021 has been deferred due to technical reasons. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the RPSC website for further updates.

Here’s RPSC RAS prelims 2021 exam notice.

RPSC Lecturer exam

Moreover, RPSC has also announced it will conduct the Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department) exam from November 11 to 13. In total, RPSC has notified 13 vacancies of Lecturers in 10 different subjects. RPSC will conduct an online/offline objective-type exam, followed by document verification and interview round.