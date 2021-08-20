General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the recruitment examination admit card for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale I). Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website at gicofindia.com.

The exams will be conducted on August 19, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 9 which was deferred due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The online examination will comprise objective type multiple choice tests and Descriptive Paper. The test will be held for the duration of 2 hour 30 minutes. Candidates may check the information handout for examination details.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Finance Chartered Accountants, 15 for General, 4 for legal, and 10 for insurance.

The online application process began on March 11 and concluded on March 29.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

