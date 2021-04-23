General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has notified the postponement of Scale I Officer 2021 exam on its official website due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in online mode on May 9, 2021. The online application process began on March 11 and concluded on March 29.

Earlier, GIC released the admit card for recruitment exam to the post of 44 Assistant Managers (Scale I).

“Considering the present pandemic situation, the online examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I) scheduled for 9th May 2021 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website www.gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard,” read the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Finance Chartered Accountants, 15 for General, 4 for legal, and 10 for insurance.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

