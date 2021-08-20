The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2021 today, August 20. Registered candidates can download their admit card through candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The exam will be conducted to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF. The exam will be held on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — 9.45 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.45 PM to 4.45 PM.

Candidates are directed to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time given in the admit card.

“Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021 is available for download through Candidate Login from 20 August 2021 (11: 00 AM) onward. Please verify the details specifically Name, DoB, Gender, Photograph, Signature etc. and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to,” the notice said.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 02/2021 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

About IAF AFCAT

Online applications for AFCAT 02/2021 were invited in June for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.

The online examination will consist of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test or EKT. There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.