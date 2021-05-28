The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the official notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2021 to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts.

Eligible candidates can fill and submit their online application forms from June 1 to 30 at the official website afcat.cdac.in. Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified. The date of the online AFCAT 2021 exam has not been notified.

Here’s IAF AFCAT 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2022.

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2022.

Marital Status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Candidates also need to have a graduate-level of degree with 60 per cent marks. Refer to the official notification for more details.

Other eligibility conditions related to medical Physical/Medical Standards, selection procedure and other details are available in the official notification.

Application fee

Candidates registering for AFCAT entry will have to pay an amount of Rs 250 as an examination fee.