Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of State Service Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared of the exam can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in.

The Prelims exam result will be based on the final answer key, reads the official notice. The examination was conducted on July 25 and the Provisional answer key was released on July 27.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Answer Key - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the final answer key.