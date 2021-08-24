The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE 2020 will be held on September 12. The exam will be conducted at 31 District Headquarters of Assam including Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai and others.

In total, 75,806 candidates will appear for APSC CCE Prelims 2020 exam this year. The list of candidates eligible to appear for the exam has already been released.

Steps to download APSC CCE admit card:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section Click on admit card link for CCE 2020 Enter Roll Number and date of birth to access APSC admit card Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download APSC CCE admit card.

Those who will qualify the Preliminary Examination of the APSC Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 will have to appear for the Main Examination for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

Here’s APSC CCE 2020 exam notice.