The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of candidates eligible to appear for the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the list at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE 2020 will be held on September 12. The exam will be conducted at 31 District Headquarters of Assam including Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai and others.

In total, 75,806 candidates will appear for APSC CCE Prelims 2020 exam this year.

The list of candidates whose applications have been accepted for appearing in the CCE Prelims 2020 contains the allotted Roll Numbers, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name and Application ID. Candidates can check their status through their name in the PDF document by ‘Ctrl + F’ and enter the name to locate.

Any query in this regard may be mailed to the email ID: cceapsc@gmail.com on or before September 5, APSC said.

Here’s APSC CCE 2020 list of selected candidates.

The admit card for the exam is expected shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

Those who will qualify the Preliminary Examination of the APSC Combined Competitive Exam, 2020 will have to appear for the Main Examination for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

Here’s APSC CCE 2020 exam notice.