The University of Calcutta has released the schedule of admission for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The admission schedule for the B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com.(Honours/ General/ Major), B.Mus. (Honours/General), B.B.A. (Honours) Courses is available at the official website caluniv.ac.in.

“Candidates who passed H.S. (10+2) Examination conducted by the W.B.C.H.S.E. or its equivalent Examination are eligible to seek admission to the 1st semester of the above-mentioned Courses of Studies provided he/she has also passed in English having full marks not being less than 100,” the notice said.

The online application process has already begun and the last day to submit forms at the admission portal is August 27. The publication of the first merit list will be done by August 31.

The last date of admission is September 30 and classes for the academic year will commence on October 1.

Here’s Calcutta University UG admission schedule.