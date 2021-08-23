The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist, Project Technician, Research Fellow and others. Candidates can read the official notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website niot.res.in till September 13 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment is being conducted for positions in various disciplines on a contract basis for various projects carried out by NIOT for the plan year 2021-2026. In total, 237 posts have been notified.

Vacancy details

Project Scientist: 107

Project Scientific Assistant: 64

Project Technician: 28

Project Jr. Asst: 25

Research Associate: 3

Senior Research Fellow: 8

Junior Research Fellow: 2

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s NIOT recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the posts of Project Scientists and Research Fellows will be based on the performance in the interview (online/Offline). For other posts, the selection will be based on the marks obtained in the written test/Trade/Skill test (Online/Offline). The skill test will be of qualifying nature.

Steps to apply for NIOT Recruitment 2021:

Visit official website niot.res.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on the apply link Register through ‘New User’ tab Apply for post, fill form upload documents Submit application and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for NIOT Recruitment 2021.