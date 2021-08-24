The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today conclude the online application process for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam and submit the examination fee on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in upto 5.00 PM and 11.50 PM, respectively.

Applicants will be able to make corrections from August 25 to 27.

AIAPGET 2021 will be held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. NTA will conduct the test on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).

Here’s official notification.

Candidates in possession of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973 Act and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification issued by the NCISM/NCH/State Board/Universities/Deemed Universities are eligible to apply, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for AIAPGET 2021

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST 2021” Register and login to fill the application form Fill the online application with personal details Fill the online application with qualification details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for AIAPGET 2021.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).