The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will today, August 24, release the West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 admit card. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the same from Commission’s official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021. No paper Admit Card will be issued to the candidates.

“The admitted candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specified examination. Candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such, as Madhyamik or equivalent examination Pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan Card or UID No. Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download WBJSE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on “Download admit card (for Written/ Screening Test)” under Candidate’s Corner tab Now click on WBJS exam 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

The WBJS examination will be conducted by WBPSC for recruitment to 14 posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Selection Process

The WBJS Exam 2021 will be held in three successive stages — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.