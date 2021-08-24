The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the result of the General Medical Officer recruitment 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official websites pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in.

The category-wise merit list includes the candidate’s name, father’s name, Registration Number, and other details. In total, 2,050 candidates have been selected. Such candidates will appear for document verification at a later date to be notified soon.

The BTSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2590 General Medical Officer vacancies.

Here’s direct link to BTSC General Medical Officer result 2021.

Steps to check BTSC GMO result 2021: