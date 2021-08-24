The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Prelimimary exam. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI Prelim exam was conducted on March 15, 2020. A total of 4444 candidates have qualified the exam. The merit list document contains the region-wise roll number and name of the selected candidates. MPSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks.

Qualified candidates will now appear for the Main exam, for which candidates will have to register and pay the fee. MPSC will issue the exam notice shortly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Here’s MPSC AMVI result 2020 merit list.

Here’s MPSC AMVI exam result notice.