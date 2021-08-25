The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the calendar for online examinations to be conducted in the month of October for various posts. Candidates may check the examination schedule on board’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold the examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. computer Based Test in various shifts, reads the notification.

As per the official notification, the examination for the post of TGT Social Science, Senior Scientific Asst Photo, and Scientific Assistant Lie Detection is scheduled to be conducted on October 1.

On October 9, TGT Social Science, Section Officer Horticulture, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Lab Tech examination will be held, whereas on October 10, TGT Social Science and Senior Scientific Assistant Lie Detection test will be conducted. More details in the calendar.

Steps to download the exam calendar

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE VARIOUS POST CODES OF VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS SCHEDULED ON 01, 09, 10, 16 AND 17 OCTOBER, 2021” under What’s New section The calendar will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to October exam schedule.

Name of the examination centre, examination date and timing shall be mentioned in the e-admit card. Detailed instructions regarding online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly.