Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the draft answer keys of the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer keys at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Project Manager prelim exam was held on August 3 in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The exam was organised at district headquarters situated in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya.

The General Knowledge paper consisted of 150 marks’ objective-type questions. The answer keys to Booklet Series A, B, C, D have been released.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, through a format described in the notice and send it to the given address. The post shall reach the BPSC office in Patna by September 7, 5.00 PM.

Here’s BPSC Project Manager prelims answer key notice.

Here’s direct link to BPSC Project Manager answer key.