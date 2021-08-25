The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer keys of the Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 Main and Combined Auditor-2017 preliminary exams. Candidates who appeared in those exams can check and download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC conducted the JE Civil Main exam on August 19 and 2017 Combined Auditor prelim exam from August 10 to 14 through computer-based test mode.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys on the official website till August 28. They will have to register objection using roll number and date of birth. “Objections received beyond the stipulated time will not be considered,” the Commission has said.

Steps to check OSSC JE, Auditor answer key:

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on model answer key link for respective exam Enter roll number, date of birth and select paper to login The OSSC answer key will appear on screen Download and check. To raise objection, follow given procedure.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme. Candidates who clear the Combined Auditor prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the Mian exam.

On the other hand, the JE exam is being conducted for 260 posts of JE Civil. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.