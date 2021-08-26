The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the answer keys for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website wbbpe.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within seven days from the date of uploading of the answer key i.e., August 25.

“Comments are to be dropped into the dropped into the drop box, to be kept at the main entrance of the office of the board at DK — 7/ 1, Sector-II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091 from 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM on all working days,” reads the official notice.

The WBBPE TET 2017 exam was conducted on January 31 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbbpe.org On the homepage, click on “NOTICE of Uploading Answer Key of TET-2017 Examination” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.