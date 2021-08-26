The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the draft answer key of the AP EAPCET-2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2021 for Engineering was held from August 19 to 25 through a computer-based test. The answer key has been released along with the question papers and the students’ response sheet.

AP EAPCET 2021 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“Students can submit their Key objections from 11:00 am [today]. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterwards for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure,” read a notice on the portal.

Steps to AP EAPCET answer key 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Click on the link ‘Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E)’ Select the answer key for the subject The AP EAMCET answer key will appear on screen Download and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores.

Here’s direct link to check AP EAPCET 2021 answer key.